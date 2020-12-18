There’s a Nintendo Direct coming this weekend – for Super Nintendo World

Thought Nintendo was done with announcement in 2020? Think again!

On Saturday morning Nintendo will be hosting a Nintendo Direct for the Super Nintendo World theme. They also qualify it by saying there will be no game content featured.

So if you want to learn more about the theme park and see behind the scenes – here’s when you need to be up.

Perth – Sat, 19 Dec 2020 at 7:00 am AWST

Darwin – Sat, 19 Dec 2020 at 8:30 am ACST

Brisbane – Sat, 19 Dec 2020 at 9:00 am AEST

Adelaide – Sat, 19 Dec 2020 at 9:30 am ACDT

Melbourne and Sydney – Sat, 19 Dec 2020 at 10:00 am AEDT