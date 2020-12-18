700
0

There’s a Nintendo Direct coming this weekend – for Super Nintendo World

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 18, 2020

Thought Nintendo was done with announcement in 2020? Think again! 

On Saturday morning Nintendo will be hosting a Nintendo Direct for the Super Nintendo World theme. They also qualify it by saying there will be no game content featured. 

So if you want to learn more about the theme park and see behind the scenes – here’s when you need to be up. 

  • Perth – Sat, 19 Dec 2020 at 7:00 am AWST    
  • Darwin – Sat, 19 Dec 2020 at 8:30 am ACST    
  • Brisbane – Sat, 19 Dec 2020 at 9:00 am AEST    
  • Adelaide – Sat, 19 Dec 2020 at 9:30 am ACDT    
  • Melbourne and Sydney – Sat, 19 Dec 2020 at 10:00 am AEDT
What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
50%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response