There’s a new Nintendo Indie World Showcase early Thursday morning

by Daniel VuckovicApril 14, 2021

Nintendo has announced a new Indie World Showcase for later this week. It’ll feature 20 minutes of “fresh and new” indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Here’s the time you’ll need to be up in Australia, like most Nintendo America ran events – it’s not at a great time.

  • Perth – Thursday, 15 Apr 2021 at 12:00 midn AWST   
  • Adelaide, Darwin – Thursday, 15 Apr 2021 at 1:30 am ACST      
  • Melbourne, Sydney, Thursday – Thu, 15 Apr 2021 at 2:00 am AEST

Any early predictions?

