There’s a new Bluey game on the way, and it’s actually made in Australia
With an original story by the shows creator too.
Bluey, the greatest Australian export ever, is getting a second video game — Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen — and this time, it’s actually being made in Australia.
The game is launching on mobile first on December 11th, 2025 and coming to PC and consoles later in 2026. It will be coming to the Switch and Switch 2 as well. The game is even on the card on Switch 2.
Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen is being developed by Halfbrick, the Australian studio behind Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride. It’s great to see a Bluey game actually made locally — the last one (which was fine) was developed in Spain.
This new game sees Bluey embark on a story-driven adventure, made possible by her boundless imagination. Join Bluey on a quest across hand-drawn imaginary lands to retrieve the Gold Pen. The story is even being written by the show’s creator, Joe Brumm.
- Dive into an adventure game fuelled by a brand-new story from the show’s creator! Discover the humour and warmth of Bluey brings in this fun new game for the family, with story by Joe Brumm.
- Bluey is drawing her imaginary world when Dad suddenly yoinks the Gold Pen she needs! Transported into Bluey’s hand-drawn imagination, Mum designs the imaginary lands, Dad rocks up on his cool bike as self-declared King Goldie Horns, and Bingo transforms into her honk-happy alter ego — Bingoose! Away they go on an exciting quest to retrieve the Gold Pen – and have heaps of fun along the way.
- Uncover hidden treasures, solve puzzles, and discover playful mini quests as you glide, fly, and skate your way around all kinds of challenges and quests!
- Explore nine levels brimming with snowy mountains, dreamy golden beaches, lush green forests, and discover the Australian outback!
- Just like the animated series, Bluey’s Quest for The Gold Pen will spark laughter and encourage players of all ages to think and explore through play