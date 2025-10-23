There’s a new Bluey game on the way, and it’s actually made in Australia

Bluey, the greatest Australian export ever, is getting a second video game — Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen — and this time, it’s actually being made in Australia.

The game is launching on mobile first on December 11th, 2025 and coming to PC and consoles later in 2026. It will be coming to the Switch and Switch 2 as well. The game is even on the card on Switch 2.

Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen is being developed by Halfbrick, the Australian studio behind Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride. It’s great to see a Bluey game actually made locally — the last one (which was fine) was developed in Spain.

This new game sees Bluey embark on a story-driven adventure, made possible by her boundless imagination. Join Bluey on a quest across hand-drawn imaginary lands to retrieve the Gold Pen. The story is even being written by the show’s creator, Joe Brumm.