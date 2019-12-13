The X-Men are coming to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

During The Game Awards 2019, Nintendo gave us a look at the second DLC content for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, featuring X-Men

The DLC will be available on December 23rd, so just in time for Christmas and will add Cable, Iceman, Gambit and Phoenix as playable characters. In addition you will be able to test yourself in the Danger Room, with new challenges.

If you want to get the DLC, then you need to get the Expansion Pass as they are not selling them on their own, but if you buy now you will get the already released expansion based on Marvel Knights, featuring Punisher and Moon Knight