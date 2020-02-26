The Wonderful 101: Remastered will launch in May

The Wonderful 101: Remastered fresh off its successful Kickstarter campaign already has a release date. The game will arrive in North America on May 19th and Europe gets is on May 22nd. We’re assuming we’re getting it on the same day as Europe here in Australia.

The game will cost $59.95AUD and be available from the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Director of the game Hideki Kamiya has posted this message along with the news of the release date.