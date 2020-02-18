The Witcher 3 on Switch gets a massive update with PC save compatibility, graphic options and more

Update 19/2: We’re stilling waiting for this update in Australia and following up with the publisher.

The Witcher 3 is in the process of getting a massive update, some regions already have it – at the time of writing Australia did not. Keep checking however, it should be soon!

The update (version 3.6) adds compatibility with save files from the PC version of the game. You will be able to continue your game from your Steam or GOG.com copy and take it on the road.





Several graphics options have been added to the game allowing you to tweak different settings to adjust how the game looks. Effects like Bloom, Depth of Field, Water Quality, Chromatic Abberation and more can be changed. The best effect, however, appears to be Sharpen which helps the game look a little less blurry.

“Among the features introduced by Update 3.6 is save file integration with Steam and GOG, allowing gamers to continue their PC adventure on the go, as well as HUD, menu and Gwent touch control support. Additionally, the update expands the range of available text language options for selected regions. More graphical settings can also be found in the options following the update, making it possible to customize visual fidelity.” Version 3.6 Changes – Added touch control support.

– Added save file integration with GOG, Steam and versions of the game for Switch from different regions.

– Added more text languages (in selected regions).

– Added more graphical options.

– Added multiple performance optimizations.

– Fixed various visual and functional bugs.

– Various gameplay and crash fixes. While transferring saves from PC, please keep in mind:



– Mod-related bugs and blockers might get transferred from a modded PC game save file.

– If the save file name has been changed on PC, the Switch’s Cloud Save feature won’t be able to recognize it.

The update is pretty hefty, but it looks like it’s well worth it. Great to see such a great game supported well after release.