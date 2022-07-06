1084
The Wii and DSi shops have been resurrected after months of downtime

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 6, 2022

In late March, the Wii and DSi shops inexplicably went down and now, almost four months later, they’re back, and we’re still not sure why they died in the first place.

Nintendo Everything spotted the return of the two shopfronts, and we’ve since verified it ourselves as well. When the shops went down in March, we asked Nintendo why the stores were down and got “The Wii Shop Channel and Nintendo DSi Shop are currently undergoing maintenance. We will provide an update at a later date.” in response.

You can hear the theme.

But now they’re back, and while you still can’t buy anything, you can still redownload things you already have purchased in the past – until it dies again.

Wii Shop Wednesdays are back!

