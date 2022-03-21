The Wii and DSi shops have been down for days

Without explanation both the Wii Shopping Channel and DSi Shop have been down for days. While you might think they were dead anyway, they were will open to allow re-downloads of already purchased titles.

Access to the store via a Wii or DSi have been down since at least the middle of last week. Nintendo is yet to make a statement as to why (and we’ve asked too!) but it’s unlikely Nintendo have killed them off prematurely.

Nintendo “shut down” new purchases from both the Wii and DSi shops some time ago, at the time they said “In the future, we will be closing all services related to the Wii Shop Channel, including re-downloading purchased WiiWare, Virtual Console titles, and Wii Channels, as well as Wii System Transfer Tool, which transfers data from the Wii console to the Wii U console.”

Is “in the future” now? We’ll have to wait and see what Nintendo has to say. Nintendo recently announced the the Wii U and 3DS eShops would sunset, but gave a year’s notice. Technically Nintendo has already given three years notice that this could happen but they have said “We will announce specific details as that time approaches.”

We’ve contacted Nintendo for comment. Could this be the last Wii Shop Wednesday?