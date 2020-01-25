The Turing Test is coming to Switch this February

For a number of year Square Enix have been providing support to indie studios around the world, with the Collective and some really amazing games have come from that program and the next one is coming soon; say hello to The Turing Test.

The Turing Test is a challenging first-person puzzle game set on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. You are Ava Turing, an engineer for the International Space Agency (ISA) sent to discover the cause behind the disappearance of the ground crew stationed there. Guided only by the station’s AI, Tom, find your way through the facility and discover what it truly means to be human.

“Seeing the all the love from players for the original release of The Turing Test was overwhelming for our small team – and now 3 years later being able to bring that experience to a host of new players in their homes (and on the go!) is extremely exciting for us. We can’t wait to share those moments of puzzle, exploration and discovery with a totally new audience on the Nintendo Switch!” said Howard Philpott, Lead Designer.

The game is coming out on February 7 and will have a launch discount, making it one of the few times when a game is cheaper on Switch, if you want to buy it, you can do that here.