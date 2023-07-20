The Switch version of The Witcher III gets Netflix series DLC at last

Advertisement

You’ll be forgiven for forgetting, as it was announced all the way back in 2021. But The Witcher III: Wild Hunt on Switch has been due a patch and DLC inspired by The Witcher show on Netflix for some time – and that time is today.

Patch version 4.0.4 has a healthy bunch of updates, but also quality of life improvements and DLC as mentioned earlier.

It’s great to see tittles getting such great support after all these years. Here’s the patch notes;



ONLINE FEATURES — NINTENDO SWITCH

Added a cross-progression feature between platforms which replaces the previous save file integration introduced in patch 3.6 for the Nintendo Switch. Your latest saves will be automatically uploaded to the cloud so you can easily pick up where you left off on other platforms. Cross-progression provides the latest save for every save type. This feature becomes available after you log into your account. Please note that it requires a GOG account regardless of your platform.

ADDITIONAL CONTENT — NINTENDO SWITCH

Added a new side quest, In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow, in Velen. Rewards are inspired by Neftlix’s The Witcher series.

Added an alternative appearance for Dandelion inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher series. You can enable it in Options → Gameplay.

Added an alternative Nilfgaardian Armor set inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher series. You can enable it in Options → Gameplay.

Added Chinese and Korean voice-overs. Availability varies by region and version.

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES — NINTENDO SWITCH

Added a Quick Sign Casting option. It allows signs to be switched and cast without opening the radial menu. You can find it in Options → Gameplay.

Adjusted the minimum height for fall damage, allowing the player to survive falls from higher heights.

Herbs can now be instantly looted with a single interaction – without the additional loot window.

Added options that dynamically hide the minimap and quest objectives when not in combat or using Witcher senses. You can find it in Options → Video → HUD Configuration → Hide minimap during Exploration and Hide objectives during Exploration.

Added the option to slow walk when playing with a controller. You can now slow walk by lightly pushing the left stick forward.

Added an alternative sprint mode option when playing with a controller. It’s activated by tapping the left stick. You can find it in Options → Control Settings.

Added an option to make target-lock unnaffected by camera inversion. You can find it in Options → Control Settings.

Improved the radial menu so bombs, bolts and pocket items can now be switched dynamically without opening the inventory.

Added the option to scale the font size for subtitles, NPC chatter and dialogue choices. You can find it in Options → Video → HUD Configuration.

Added various other small fixes, tweaks, and quality-of-life changes, including a few secrets to be discovered by players.

Added an option to switch potions and apply oils from the radial menu.

Added an option to auto-apply oils in combat.

New default map filter. The new default filter hides some icons such as “?” and boat icons in order to reduce the icon flood. These icons can be turned back on with the “All” map mode toggle.

GAMEPLAY — NINTENDO SWITCH

