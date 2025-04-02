The Switch 2’s mysterious C button lets you chat, share your screen, and more

Advertisement

One of the new features coming with the Switch 2 on June 5th is the addition of GameChat, Nintendo’s built-in communication function. The new right side joycon, and new pro controller, both come with a button called the ‘C button’ that opens the chat menu for quick and easy access to the chat controls. The console has a built-in microphone with background noise suppression that works both in handheld and docked mode, allowing users to chat to others through the console itself.

You can connect with up to 3 friends at a time – for a total of 4 in the voice party – whilst you play games, and this new feature also allows screen sharing with the ability to expand a screen almost to full size for better viewing. The best part about this is the ability for everyone connected in a party to play different games whilst still chatting together. Parents need not worry about their children having unlimited access to online chats however as there are parental controls that allow parents to approve connections each time the function is launched.

Along with the built in microphone the Switch 2 is launching a camera that allows you to add video to your GameChat. The video feature seems to come with a background replacement for clean game overlaying when screen sharing, or you can share your video feed instead of your games screen. Some games will also integrate your webcam, replacing your profile or game character icon with your video feed or by using your body movements as part of the game. Though Nintendo are launching their own camera separately it uses a standard USB C port, which hopefully means if you already own a webcam or camera you’ll be able to use that with the Switch 2.

The GameChat feature is only available to those who have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but there is a free welcome offer for GmaeChat available until the 31st of March 2026!