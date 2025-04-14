The Switch 2 Piranha Plant Camera is coming to Australia
The Hori-made Piranha Plant Camera for the Nintendo Switch 2 has been confirmed for release in Australia. The news comes directly from Nintendo, who we presume will be stocking the camera on the My Nintendo Store. It’s likely it’ll also appear at other retail stores.
In other regions, the camera is cheaper than the standard Nintendo Switch 2 camera, but it also has a lower resolution. The standard Switch 2 camera supports 1080p, while this one is a more old-fashioned 480p. Realistically, that little video box you appear in during GameChat or while playing Mario Party Jamboree doesn’t need a high-resolution camera—but it’s still a noticeable step down from the official one.
The Piranha Plant can open and close as a privacy shutter as …
Video chat with friends or use other in-game camera features on #NintendoSwitch2 using this adorably ferocious Piranha Plant Camera – available on 5th June! pic.twitter.com/RmH18vO84d— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) April 14, 2025
The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is $69.95RRP, so this will be cheaper – how much exactly? We’ll try and find out from Nintendo.