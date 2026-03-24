The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Happy Meals come to Australia from March 26th  - Vooks

Kicking off from tomorrow, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie happy meal toys are coming to Maccas for the next couple of months. From tomorrow and until May, twelve different toys featuring characters from the movie will be rolled out with Happy Meals.
You’ll be able to buy them separately as well, but we’re told they come in blind bags so you’re not really going to know which one you’re going to get. There’s also an alternative Super Mario Galaxy Movie-themed book as well.
Here’s the schedule for the toys:
26 Mar – 1 Apr
- Mario
- Luma
2 Apr – 8 Apr
- Frog Luigi
- Bowser Jr.
9 Apr – 15 Apr
- Bowser
- Princess Peach
16 Apr – 22 Apr
- Toad
- Princess Rosalina
23 Apr – 29 Apr
- Wonder Bowser Jr.
- Yoshi
30 Apr – 6 May
- Fire Mario
- Birdo
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is in theatres from April 1st.
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