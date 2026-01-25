General
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct revealed Yoshi, Birdo and some babies
Well that was over quick.
In what might be the shortest Nintendo Direct ever, we’ve now had our first official look at Yoshi in the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Introduced by Shigeru Miyamoto, the trailer gave us our first glimpse of Yoshi, how Mario and Luigi meet him in the film, and Yoshi in action — complete with a Yoshi’s Safari reference. Not every day you get one of those.
Also shown in the short trailer was Birdo, along with a quick sneak peek at Baby Mario and Baby Luigi.
The whole thing was over in about five minutes. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opens on April 1, 2026, here in Australia.
