The Super Mario Bros. Movie tickets are now on sale in Australia

As the clock hit midnight, and it became Mario Day in Australia – tickets for The Super Mario Bros. Movie went on sale at a handful of cinemas around the country.

It’s Mario Day, we’ve got a Nintendo Direct with a new trailer (possibly you’ll read this after its broadcast even) so it’s the perfect day.

So far we’ve found both Hoyts and Event Cinemas have their tickets from April 5th on sale. Other cinema chains, and smaller independents aren’t quite live yet, so if your local cinema hasn’t got them live yet – don’t fret.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out on April 5th. Who’s going?