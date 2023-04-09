The Super Mario Bros. Movie is breaking a tonne of records

Who would have thought a movie based on one of the most recognised characters of all time would be doing well.

Well it appears, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is doing quite well and is breaking a number of records around the world. Over the first five days globally, the movie has a projected opening of $368 million. That would make the film the biggest-ever worldwide debut for an animated movie. Frozen 2 has lost its crown.

It’s now also the biggest video game movie opening, toppling Warcraft which brought in $210M.

Here in Australia, it’s brought in $1.1 million, the best opening movie in 2023 and the best April movie ever. Keep in mind that these figures are all projected, all in US dollars and likely to change – as they have all weekend.

With the school holidays pumping, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will continue strengthening.

In other Super Mario Bros. Movie news, Jack Black’s Peaches has been released, available to watch on YouTube and download/stream on a music provider near you. It’s pretty fantastic.