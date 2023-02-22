The Super Mario Bros. Movie gets one final trailer in a Nintendo Direct next month
If you don’t want to see anymore of the The Super Mario Bros. Movie then you might want to skip this one. Nintendo is hosting one final Nintendo Direct for the movie which the final trailer will be premiered.
The Direct is taking place at the following times for Australia, it’s nice and early for most of us on a Friday morning. Quite a bit of notice too.
- Perth, Friday, 10 Mar 2023 at 6:00 am AWST
- Adelaide, Friday, 10 Mar 2023 at 8:30 am ACDT
- Darwin, Friday, 10 Mar 2023 at 7:30 am ACST
- Brisbane, Friday, 10 Mar 2023 at 8:00 am AEST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra – Friday, 10 Mar 2023 at 9:00 am AEDT
Nintendo has said that there will be no gaming announcements during this Direct, it’s all about the movie.
Join us at 22:00 (UK time) on 09/03 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. #SuperMarioMovie— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) February 22, 2023
📽️: https://t.co/6ROX7SMicQ pic.twitter.com/Y3BLIrxWTv
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
33%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
67%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments