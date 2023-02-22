The Super Mario Bros. Movie gets one final trailer in a Nintendo Direct next month

If you don’t want to see anymore of the The Super Mario Bros. Movie then you might want to skip this one. Nintendo is hosting one final Nintendo Direct for the movie which the final trailer will be premiered.

The Direct is taking place at the following times for Australia, it’s nice and early for most of us on a Friday morning. Quite a bit of notice too.

Perth, Friday, 10 Mar 2023 at 6:00 am AWST

Adelaide, Friday, 10 Mar 2023 at 8:30 am ACDT

Darwin, Friday, 10 Mar 2023 at 7:30 am ACST

Brisbane, Friday, 10 Mar 2023 at 8:00 am AEST

Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra – Friday, 10 Mar 2023 at 9:00 am AEDT

Nintendo has said that there will be no gaming announcements during this Direct, it’s all about the movie.