The Super Mario Bros. Movie brings back the classic theme for new trailer
It’s movie trailer season, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie has a new one – and one that’s a little more interesting than usual.
This new “Plumbing” commercial advertises Mario and Luigi’s actual plumbing business, and it uses the theme song from the Super Mario Bros. Super Show from the late 80s and early 90s.
They’ve even set up a “hotline” to call and text and you can hear a message from Charlie Day’s Luigi. While that doesn’t work here in Australia, their website does.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres here in Australia on April 6th 2023.
