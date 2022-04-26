The Super Mario Bros. animated movie has been delayed to 2023

The new Super Mario Bros. animated movie from Universal and Illumination has been pushed back until next year. The movie was set for a release later this year, but will now be released in April 2023. Yup, it’s still a year away.

The news of the delay comes from Miyamoto-san himself on Twitter.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait.