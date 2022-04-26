0

The Super Mario Bros. animated movie has been delayed to 2023

by Daniel VuckovicApril 26, 2022

The new Super Mario Bros. animated movie from Universal and Illumination has been pushed back until next year. The movie was set for a release later this year, but will now be released in April 2023. Yup, it’s still a year away.

The news of the delay comes from Miyamoto-san himself on Twitter.

The new dates are April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America, we’ll try and find out when the Australian date is now too.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Super Mario Bros. movie
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment