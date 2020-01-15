The second trailer for Doom Eternal has dropped
A fresh from hell trailer for Doom Eternal overnight showing off a bunch of new gameplay and story.
The end of the trailer was devoid of the Switch logo. Bethesda says it’s still coming to Switch, just not at the same time as the other versions which launches March 20th. The Switch version will launch sometime later in 2020.
It’s alright, we’ll be busy with another game on that date anyway.
