The second Kirby Air Riders Direct is this week and is 60 minutes long
Good grief.
We’ve been promised another Kirby Air Riders Direct for some time, and this week it’s finally here — and it’ll be 60 minutes long. No, that’s not a typo.
The Direct 2 will be hosted by Sakurai once again, which we were all expecting anyway. Here’s when you’ll need to be up, and because of its length, it’ll run into the wee hours of the morning.
- Sydney (NSW) – Oct. 23 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight, Oct. 24) AEDT
- Melbourne (VIC) – Oct. 23 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight, Oct. 24) AEDT
- Canberra (ACT) – Oct. 23 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight, Oct. 24) AEDT
- Brisbane (QLD) – Oct. 23 at 11:00 p.m. (Oct. 23) AEST
- Adelaide (SA) – Oct. 23 at 11:30 p.m. (Oct. 23) ACDT
- Hobart (TAS) – Oct. 23 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight, Oct. 24) AEDT
- Darwin (NT) – Oct. 23 at 10:30 p.m. (Oct. 23) ACST
- Perth (WA) – Oct. 23 at 9:00 p.m. (Oct. 23) AWST
Join us on Oct. 23 at 6 a.m. PT for a second #KirbyAirRiders Direct with director Mr. Sakurai. The livestreamed presentation will last roughly 60 minutes and feature more info on the upcoming #NintendoSwitch2 game.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 21, 2025
Watch here: https://t.co/MS7fAYcd3R pic.twitter.com/nkPcQDYQd5
