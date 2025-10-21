The second Kirby Air Riders Direct is this week and is 60 minutes long

We’ve been promised another Kirby Air Riders Direct for some time, and this week it’s finally here — and it’ll be 60 minutes long. No, that’s not a typo.

The Direct 2 will be hosted by Sakurai once again, which we were all expecting anyway. Here’s when you’ll need to be up, and because of its length, it’ll run into the wee hours of the morning.

Sydney (NSW) – Oct. 23 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight, Oct. 24) AEDT

– Oct. 23 at AEDT Melbourne (VIC) – Oct. 23 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight, Oct. 24) AEDT

– Oct. 23 at AEDT Canberra (ACT) – Oct. 23 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight, Oct. 24) AEDT

– Oct. 23 at AEDT Brisbane (QLD) – Oct. 23 at 11:00 p.m. (Oct. 23) AEST

– Oct. 23 at AEST Adelaide (SA) – Oct. 23 at 11:30 p.m. (Oct. 23) ACDT

– Oct. 23 at ACDT Hobart (TAS) – Oct. 23 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight, Oct. 24) AEDT

– Oct. 23 at AEDT Darwin (NT) – Oct. 23 at 10:30 p.m. (Oct. 23) ACST

– Oct. 23 at ACST Perth (WA) – Oct. 23 at 9:00 p.m. (Oct. 23) AWST