The Rogue Prince of Persia headed to Switch & Switch 2

The Rogue Prince of Persia, which was previously released in early access on PC, is now coming to consoles — including both the Switch and Switch 2. However, Switch players will have to wait a little longer, as the game won’t arrive there until later this year. In the meantime, it launches today on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox.

As the name suggests, The Rogue Prince of Persia is a roguelite take on the Prince of Persia series, developed by Evil Empire — the team behind Dead Cells.