The Rogue Prince of Persia headed to Switch & Switch 2
Out today on other consoles and PC.
The Rogue Prince of Persia, which was previously released in early access on PC, is now coming to consoles — including both the Switch and Switch 2. However, Switch players will have to wait a little longer, as the game won’t arrive there until later this year. In the meantime, it launches today on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox.
As the name suggests, The Rogue Prince of Persia is a roguelite take on the Prince of Persia series, developed by Evil Empire — the team behind Dead Cells.
The Rogue Prince of Persia is an action-platformer roguelite that takes the iconic wall-run and acrobatic combat from the beloved Prince of Persia series and crams it into a juicy, fast-paced, ‘just one more run’ adventure by Evil Empire – a studio that cut its teeth working on post-launch content for one of the most acclaimed action roguelites out there.