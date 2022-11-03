1454
The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Switch OLED is out today, here’s a good deal

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 3, 2022

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition of the Nintendo Switch hits stores today ahead of the game’s release later this week – and stores have started doing deals.

Thanks to some couponing goodness it’s possible to get the console for just $469 if you’re an eBay Plus member or $475.90 (inc delivery) if you’re not. Depending on whether you’re a eBay Plus member or not you’ll have to use different codes to get this price.

There’s also another store that’s not Big W, selling it and you can get it for $479.95 (delivery included).

Here’s how to get this pricing;

Big W eBay Store

Pocket Shop Australia

Your postage costs may vary, so it could be a couple of dollars more (or less). The RRP on these systems are $549 so it’s all a pretty good saving either way.

Other stores that still have the console in stock are Amazon ($518), Big W (not their eBay, $518), The Gamesmen ($549.95) and JB Hi-Fi at $548.

If you’re after Pokémon Scarlet and Violet the game, check out our bargain guide here.

Source: OzBargain

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.

