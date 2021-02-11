The Pokémon Company is holding a virtual concert featuring Post Malone for Pokémon Day
Just when you thought you’d seen it all, life throws you a big ol’ curve ball.
The Pokémon Company has announced that they’ll be holding a virtual concert for the 25th anniversary Pokémon Day later this month. The headlining act? A seemingly digitised version of singer, songwriter, and rapper Post Malone. Yeah, it’s a bit strange.
The Pokémon Company has described the event as “a virtual concert that only Pokémon and Post Malone could bring you”, which is certainly not a sentence I’d expected to read or write in 2021 (or ever). They also promise “unexpected surprises” and “more thrilling P25 Music announcements”, so regardless of your thoughts on the singer, it sounds like it’ll be worth tuning in.
The virtual concert will take place on Sunday the 28th of February for those of us in Australia — the breakdown for Australia and New Zealand time zones are below:
|Time zone
|Time
|Western Australia(AWST)
|8:00am – Sun 28 Feb
|Northern Territory (ACST)
|9:30am – Sun 28 Feb
|Queensland (AEST)
|10:00am – Sun 28 Feb
|South Australia (ACDT)
|10:30am – Sun 28 Feb
|NSW/VIC/ACT/TAS (AEDT)
|11:00am – Sun 28 Feb
|New Zealand (NZDT)
|1:00pm – Sun 28 Feb
The announcement comes as part of ongoing celebrations for Pokémon’s 25th anniversary. The company had previously announced that Katy Perry, alongside a host of other, currently unannounced musical artists, would be contributing to the festivities throughout the year, and it looks like this concert is just the beginning.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
Leave a Response