The Plucky Squire launches on September 17th

It’s been a long time coming, but you won’t have to wait for The Plucky Squire for much longer. The game will be with us in just over a months time on September 17th. The game which is developed by local Australian developers All Possible Futures, and features artwork from James Turner.

You play as Jot and his friends, characters in a story book who discover a 3D world outside the pages of their very much 2D book. Along with the release date comes a new trailer which is included below.

We’ll add a link to preorder the game once the listing is up on the eShop.

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends—storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book.

When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he’s the villain of the book—destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever.

Jot must face challenges, unlike anything he’s ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump’s dark forces and restore the book’s happy ending.

Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action adventure—solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.