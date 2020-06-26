The Outer Worlds on Switch patch in the works, performance improvements a focus

While everyone was looking forward to The Outer Worlds on the Nintendo Switch, the finished product was a little rough to say the least. Good news though as there are plans in the works to make things better.

A patch is on the way for the game, and there should be further work to improve the performance of the game as well.

Employees of Halcyon! A patch for The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch is in the works, and the team at Virtuos is investigating to further improve the game’s performance.



We will let the community know once we can confirm this update is available. pic.twitter.com/7oz4CTarkW — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) June 25, 2020

No word on when the patch or improvements will drop, but it’s reassuring to know they’re working on it.