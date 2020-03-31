The Outer Worlds has a new Switch release date – June 5
Back in February The Outer Worlds was delayed to unspecific time due to the coronavirus, it was originally due to release in March.
The game now has a new release date, June 5. The game will be still be released digitally and physically but if you do buy it physically you’re gonna need some storage space. The game will have a day one patch of up to 6GB.
There are some goodies in that 6GB however.
The retail version The Outer Worlds comes on a physical cartridge, and it will be accompanied by a day one patch that could be up to 6GB. This patch will optimize gameplay, provide additional hi-res textures, and include other fixes to provide the employees of Halcyon with the best gameplay experience. Please ensure you have planned accordingly and have available space necessary for the patch.
