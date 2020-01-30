The Outer Worlds for Switch launches on March 6th
Obsidian’s well-received The Outer Worlds will finally launch on the Switch on March 6th. The game released on other consoles last year to good reviews.
The game will launch both “physically” and digitally, but even if you pick up the game in stores it’ll be a download code in the box. We’re not yet sure how big the download size is, we’ll update the story once we know.
Source: Destructoid
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
25%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
50%
Disappointing!
25%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response