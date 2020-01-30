259
0

The Outer Worlds for Switch launches on March 6th

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 30, 2020

Obsidian’s well-received The Outer Worlds will finally launch on the Switch on March 6th. The game released on other consoles last year to good reviews.

The game will launch both “physically” and digitally, but even if you pick up the game in stores it’ll be a download code in the box. We’re not yet sure how big the download size is, we’ll update the story once we know.

Source: Destructoid

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
25%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
50%
Disappointing!
25%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
The Outer Worlds
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response