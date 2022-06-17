378
The original Pokémon Snap arrives on Nintendo Switch Online next week

by Daniel VuckovicJune 17, 2022

Nintendo has announced that the original Pokémon Snap will hit the Nintendo Switch Online service next week on June 24th. It is last Nintendo 64 game out of the originally announced batch to be released – after this? Who knows.

Pokémon Snap was originally released in 1999. A sequel released on the Switch in 2021 almost twenty two years later.

