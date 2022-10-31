The Oregon Trail coming to Switch on November 14th

If you’re over 40, you’ll love this. If you’re under that – well, you might too. The Oregon Trail is making the jump from Apple Arcade to the Nintendo Switch in a couple of weeks on November 13th.

It features all the content that the Apple Arcade version got, including filters, events and more.

The Oregon Trail has been released previously on nearly every system ever. This new version made by Gameloft was first released in 2021.

In The Oregon Trail, players are put at the center of all the trials and tribulations of the journey westward. They must stock their wagon, choose their traveling party, and make sure they all arrive safely to Oregon by making tough choices in dangerous and unexpected situations. Players will also learn the real history behind the trail, including the Native American experience, which is a first in the franchise.