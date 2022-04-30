The Nintendo themed hotel, based in the original headquarters of the company, is now open

Nintendo may have moved onto larger and larger offices, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon, but for the first 70 years or so of their history, they were based in the same location and between them moving out and just this year, the place sat empty.

Not any longer though, as the old Nintendo headquarters has been converted into a hotel, with 18 rooms all featuring original items from the former occupiers, Nintendo , this is a real historic location. As it is now a hotel – thankfully not Hotel Mario, you can book a stay and enjoy living in Nintendo history, just like Paolo from the YouTube channel, Paolo from Tokyo did. You can see what the hotel offers in his video below.

With restaurants, a lounge, a secret library filled with items from Nintendo’s 132 history, it really is the ultimate place to stay for those die-hard Nintendo fans. Just be aware the average room rate is around $900 a night, so it is not going to be for everyone, it also needs to be mentioned that the hotel is not affiliated with the company.