The Nintendo Switch, Ring Fit stock situation in Australia just got a whole lot better

by Daniel VuckovicJune 16, 2020

It’s been a struggle to find Nintendo Switch stock for the last few months, we’re not sure why – not much has been happening.

Overnight Big W kicked off it’s Toy Mania sale they promised units, and we expected them to sell out. It’s now nearly midday for most of Australia and they’re still there.

Not only that but EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, Amazon, and The Gamesmen all have stock or will have stock this week. Ring Fit is also back in stock in a lot of stores as well. Previously all of these items had July or later for a “release date”.

Here’s a list of what we’ve found.

Nintendo Switch Consoles

  • Amazon – $449 – Grey (Neon sold out as we were writing this)
  • Big W – $449 – Neon (more in-store on the 18th)
  • EB Games – $469 – Neon in Thursday / Grey end of the month
  • Gamesmen – $469 – Neon / Grey (in stock next week)
  • JB Hi-Fi – $449 – Check local stores, not online

Ring Fit Adventure

At the lockdown’s worse Switch consoles were going for, and moving on second-hand markets for $600 or more. Ring Fit has been in and out of stock since launch only and made worse by the pandemic.

Hopefully this’ll be our last ‘things are back in stock’ post for a while now.

