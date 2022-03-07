The Nintendo Switch Online app receives overhaul and new features
Nintendo has released a version 2.0.0 update to the Nintendo Switch Online app for mobiles. The update adds a hefty amount of new features and gives the app a fresh new look as well.
New features include the ability to see which of your friends are online and what they are playing, you can check your friend code and copy and paste it and also now set your online via your phone.
The update is available now on iOS and Android.
