The Nintendo Switch has now outsold the Wii

Nintendo’s latest financial report was just delivered, and it’s got some massive numbers. Among those is that the Switch has now sold 103.54million units and overtaken the Wii released in 2006. The Switch sold through 10.67m in the last reporting period to December 30th.

The next target for the Switch is the Game Boy (sans Advance) at 118.69 million units.

We’ve got a full report on Nintendo’s financials, including Metroid Dread’s sales, how well the OLED started and how Pokémon Sword and Shield is now the second best-selling Pokémon game ever. Look for the report shortly.

Source: Nintendo IR