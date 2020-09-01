The Nintendo Switch eShop now allows preorders to be cancelled up to seven days before release

Nintendo has today changed its policy on preorders for the Nintendo Switch eShop and you now have the ability to cancel them. It’s also changed when you are now charged for preorders.

Before today if you preordered a game on the Nintendo Switch eShop it would charge you right away and the game would download. You also wouldn’t be able to cancel that preorder at all.

Now from today if you preorder a game on the Switch eShop you can cancel that preorder up to seven days before the game is due to be released. You will only be charged also seven days before release, not at the time of preorder. You can check your preorders at any time here.

Games will still preload, but they will now only preload seven days before. You can cancel on the screen below at any time before then.

One note if you change your eShop region while you have anything preordered, all of them will be cancelled as well. Any existing preorders prior to September 1st 2020 since they have already been charged cannot be cancelled.

A big improvement to the Nintendo Switch eShop preorder process we think.

Source: Nintendo and Nintendo Australia