The Nintendo Switch 2 day one patch is now available, here’s what it adds

The Nintendo Switch 2 is just a couple of hours away from launching in Australia, but if you already have one, you can now update your console to firmware version 20.1.1. Nintendo is keeping the same versioning system between both consoles, so instead of starting again at version 1.0.0, they’re continuing on from version 20—just like the original Switch.

Here’s the patch notes from the day one update, it’s quite comprehensive – don’t leave home without it.

Ver. 20.1.1 (Released 5 June 2025)

The following features have been added:

Use of compatible Nintendo Switch software

Nintendo Switch Online

GameChat

GameShare

System transfer from Nintendo Switch

Virtual game cards

Nintendo eShop

News

Upload of screenshots and videos to the server Nintendo Switch App on a smart device is needed to view and download screenshots and videos uploaded to the server

Link with the smart device apps Nintendo Switch Parental Controls and Nintendo Switch App

Note:

Linking to a Nintendo Account is required for network features, with some exceptions.

Updating to version 20.1.1 is required to use Nintendo Switch 2 game-key cards.

Updating to version 20.1.1 is required to use a microSD Express card.

When completing the initial console set up, you will be prompted to download and install system version 20.1.1. If the update is not completed during initial setup, you will be prompted to perform the update when trying to use features on the HOME Menu that require the update. If prompted, perform the system update by following the on-screen instructions.

Source: Nintendo