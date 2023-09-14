The Nintendo Museum in Kyoto will be opening in 2024

Advertisement

The previously announced Nintendo gallery has a new name and a construction complete date. It’ll be called The Nintendo Museum and Nintendo hopes it will be complete by March 2024. It will open sometime in 2024 in Kyoto, Japan.

The museum was announced in 2021, and Nintendo shared a new photo of it – well of the roof. The roof has a giant 8-bit Question Block, so even if you can’t get to Japan to visit, you should be able to see that from Google Maps eventually.

The museum is being built in one of Nintendo’s old plants, where it used to make Nintendo Hanafuda cards.