The Nintendo Museum in Kyoto will be opening in 2024
The previously announced Nintendo gallery has a new name and a construction complete date. It’ll be called The Nintendo Museum and Nintendo hopes it will be complete by March 2024. It will open sometime in 2024 in Kyoto, Japan.
The museum was announced in 2021, and Nintendo shared a new photo of it – well of the roof. The roof has a giant 8-bit Question Block, so even if you can’t get to Japan to visit, you should be able to see that from Google Maps eventually.
The museum is being built in one of Nintendo’s old plants, where it used to make Nintendo Hanafuda cards.
Previously announced as Nintendo gallery, the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan will display a wide variety of Nintendo products from the company’s history. Construction is planned to be finished by the end of March 2024. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/3755FCjZZt— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) September 14, 2023
Construction is due to complete by the end of March – They said an opening date will be announced in the future. There’s no way they install all of the museum and are ready to open right after construction.
Thanks Ted, it was a late night last night – have updated the story! Cheers.