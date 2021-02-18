472
The Nintendo Direct Recap – February 2021

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 18, 2021

The first massive Nintendo Direct of nearly two years has come and gone and we’ve got almost everything from it here in one place. Get ready to scroll as there was a lot revealed. Let’s start with the big stuff.

Splatoon 3

Coming in 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Out July 16th, with a Master Sword Joy-Con out on the same day. Breath of the Wild 2 news later this year.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Story mode returns, and a new speed golf mode.

Animal Crossing x Super Mario

Update out next week, content releases March 1st.

Prya and Mythra from Xenoblade in Smash

Due sometime in March, with more information coming before release.

Age of Calamity: Expansion Pass

Coming in two waves: the first in June, and the second in November.

Miitopia

An enhanced port of the beloved 3DS Mii-focused game, due sometime this May.

Project Triangle Strategy

Not quite a sequel to Octopath… Due in 2022.

Stubbs the Zombie

This strange zombie action game in the Halo engine launches on Switch on March 16.

Knockout City

An original EA Game with crossplay, releasing on the 21st of May.

Famicom Detective Club

For the first time outside Japan! Launches on the 14th of May.

Fall Guys

It’s finally here! Well, it will be in Winter 2021.

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for the Neighbourhood

Two EA games? World has gone mad. Coming March 19

Tales from Borderlands

It’s Borderlands but in story form! Out March 24.

Outer Wilds 

Not to be confused with the Outer Worlds. The game is due out this Winter.

Star Wars Hunters

Only on Switch, iOS and Android, sometime this year.

No More Heroes 3

Out this August.

Neon White

Out sometime in 2021.

World’s End Club

Out May 27th.

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection

Out June 10th.

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

Out June 4th.

Samurai Warriors 5

Summer in the Northern Hemisphere, Winter for us down south.

Legends of Mana

Out June 24th.

Capcom Arcade Stadium

Out today!

