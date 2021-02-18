The Nintendo Direct Recap – February 2021

The first massive Nintendo Direct of nearly two years has come and gone and we’ve got almost everything from it here in one place. Get ready to scroll as there was a lot revealed. Let’s start with the big stuff.

Coming in 2022

Out July 16th, with a Master Sword Joy-Con out on the same day. Breath of the Wild 2 news later this year.

Story mode returns, and a new speed golf mode.

Update out next week, content releases March 1st.

Due sometime in March, with more information coming before release.

Coming in two waves: the first in June, and the second in November.

An enhanced port of the beloved 3DS Mii-focused game, due sometime this May.

Not quite a sequel to Octopath… Due in 2022.

This strange zombie action game in the Halo engine launches on Switch on March 16.

An original EA Game with crossplay, releasing on the 21st of May.

For the first time outside Japan! Launches on the 14th of May.

It’s finally here! Well, it will be in Winter 2021.

Two EA games? World has gone mad. Coming March 19

It’s Borderlands but in story form! Out March 24.

Outer Wilds

Not to be confused with the Outer Worlds. The game is due out this Winter.

Star Wars Hunters

Only on Switch, iOS and Android, sometime this year.

No More Heroes 3

Out this August.

Neon White

Out sometime in 2021.

World’s End Club

Out May 27th.

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection

Out June 10th.

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

Out June 4th.

Samurai Warriors 5

Summer in the Northern Hemisphere, Winter for us down south.

Legends of Mana

Out June 24th.

Capcom Arcade Stadium

Out today!