The Nintendo Direct Recap – February 2021
The first massive Nintendo Direct of nearly two years has come and gone and we’ve got almost everything from it here in one place. Get ready to scroll as there was a lot revealed. Let’s start with the big stuff.
Splatoon 3
Coming in 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
Out July 16th, with a Master Sword Joy-Con out on the same day. Breath of the Wild 2 news later this year.
Mario Golf: Super Rush
Story mode returns, and a new speed golf mode.
Animal Crossing x Super Mario
Update out next week, content releases March 1st.
Prya and Mythra from Xenoblade in Smash
Due sometime in March, with more information coming before release.
Age of Calamity: Expansion Pass
Coming in two waves: the first in June, and the second in November.
Miitopia
An enhanced port of the beloved 3DS Mii-focused game, due sometime this May.
Project Triangle Strategy
Not quite a sequel to Octopath… Due in 2022.
Stubbs the Zombie
This strange zombie action game in the Halo engine launches on Switch on March 16.
Knockout City
An original EA Game with crossplay, releasing on the 21st of May.
Famicom Detective Club
For the first time outside Japan! Launches on the 14th of May.
Fall Guys
It’s finally here! Well, it will be in Winter 2021.
Plants vs Zombies: Battle for the Neighbourhood
Two EA games? World has gone mad. Coming March 19
Tales from Borderlands
It’s Borderlands but in story form! Out March 24.
Outer Wilds
Not to be confused with the Outer Worlds. The game is due out this Winter.
Star Wars Hunters
Only on Switch, iOS and Android, sometime this year.
No More Heroes 3
Out this August.
Neon White
Out sometime in 2021.
World’s End Club
Out May 27th.
Ninja Gaiden Master Collection
Out June 10th.
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
Out June 4th.
Samurai Warriors 5
Summer in the Northern Hemisphere, Winter for us down south.
Legends of Mana
Out June 24th.
Capcom Arcade Stadium
Out today!
