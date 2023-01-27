The Nintendo 64 Controller for Switch restocking today on Aussie My Nintendo Store (U: Sold Out)

Update: These lasted about 30 minutes before selling out.

To coincide with the release of Goldeneye 007, Nintendo Australia has confirmed that the Nintendo 64 Controller for the Nintendo Switch will be restocked today.

At 1pm AEDT, Friday January 27th the controller will be available again to purchase. There’s still the limit of 4 per My Nintendo Account and they’re still $69.95. You also have to a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to but one as well.