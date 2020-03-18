The Nintendo 64 classic Shadow Man is getting remastered, coming in 2021
The Nintendo 64 title Shadow Man, first released in 1999 is getting a remastered. The game was released on PC, the PlayStation and Dreamcast also that year.
The remastered version is still a while away, it’ll be released sometime in 2021. It promises upscaled graphics (4K on the PC and other consoles), improved shadow, lighting and anti-aliasing according to IGN. There will also be content restored that was cut from the original release.
The port is being handled by the Nightdive Studios who have recently worked on the Turok, Forsaken and more recently the Doom 64 ports.
He is coming, stalking criminals in the spirit world and the real world. A possessed man is coming, a voodoo mask in his chest and lines of power in his back. Shadow Man is coming, trailing evil from Liveside to Deadside. To stop an apocalypse. To save your soul.
Stalk criminals across two worlds: Explore crime scenes in the Louisiana, Swamplands, a New York tenement, a Texas prison, the asylum and many other locales.
Send Evil back to darkness: Go in armed with high-caliber guns or soul-destroying voodoo powers.
Unravel the Mysteries of Deadside: Gather sinister voodoo artifacts in order to solve puzzles.
Live the Nightmare: Over 40 immersive cut-scenes and hours of in-game speech.
Leave a Response