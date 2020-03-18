The Nintendo 64 classic Shadow Man is getting remastered, coming in 2021

The Nintendo 64 title Shadow Man, first released in 1999 is getting a remastered. The game was released on PC, the PlayStation and Dreamcast also that year.

The remastered version is still a while away, it’ll be released sometime in 2021. It promises upscaled graphics (4K on the PC and other consoles), improved shadow, lighting and anti-aliasing according to IGN. There will also be content restored that was cut from the original release.

The port is being handled by the Nightdive Studios who have recently worked on the Turok, Forsaken and more recently the Doom 64 ports.