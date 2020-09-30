The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter will be revealed today*
Nintendo has announced that the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be revealed later today. Technically for AEST folks its at 00:00 Friday morning but seriously I’m not arguing over a headline.
AWST – Thu, 1 Oct 2020 at 10:00 pm
ACST – Thu, 1 Oct 2020 at 11:30 pm
AEST – Fri, 2 Oct 2020 at 12:00 midn
The video will just be 3 minutes long and followed by a message from Masahiro Sakurai.
Place your final bets, who will it be?
