The next Smash Bros DLC fighter will be revealed at The Game Awards
Nintendo has announced that the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be revealed at The Game Awards on Friday morning. It could be anytime within the hours long show but they kick off from 11am AEDT.
Here’s the rest of the times for Australia;
- Perth, Australia Fri, 11 Dec 2020 at 8:00 am AWST
- Adelaide, Australia Fri, 11 Dec 2020 at 10:30 am ACDT
- Darwin, Australia Fri, 11 Dec 2020 at 9:30 am ACST
- Brisbane, Australia Fri, 11 Dec 2020 at 10:00 am AEST
- Sydney, Australia Fri, 11 Dec 2020 at 11:00 am AEDT
- Melbourne, Australia Fri, 11 Dec 2020 at 11:00 am AEDT
- Auckland, New Zealand Fri, 11 Dec 2020 at 1:00 pm NZDT
Who will it be? First or Third Party? Place your bets!
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response