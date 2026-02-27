The next Pokémon games are Pokémon Winds and Waves, coming 2027 - Vooks

The Pokémon Company has just announced the next mainline Pokémon games, and they’re coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Pokémon Winds and Waves will have a global simultaneous release in 2027.

The three starter Pokémon, Browt, Pombon and Gecqua, were also revealed. In the minute or so of gameplay shown, we got our first look at the new region, which features some great-looking water. It also appears that you may be able to dive beneath the surface to catch Pokémon as well.

The Pokémon Company says these games will have an “open world to explore, with beautiful windswept islands and a vast ocean with glittering waves”.

Sure looks like it.

Here are the starter Pokémon and their stats.

Browt

Category: Bean Chick Pokémon

Type: Grass

Height: 1′ (0.3 m)

Weight: 7.7 lbs. (3.5 kg)

Ability: Overgrow Gecqua

Category: Water Gecko Pokémon

Type: Water

Height: 1′ (0.3 m)

Weight: 9.5 lbs. (4.3 kg)

Ability: Torrent Pombon

Category: Puppy Pokémon

Type: Fire

Height: 1′4″ (0.4 m)

Weight: 14.8 lbs. (6.7 kg)

Ability: Blaze

We also got a look at two Pikachu, called Mr Windychu and Mrs Wavychu.

Here’s also what the main protagonist will also look like, depending on what version you’re playing (Winds left, Waves right).

Screenshots

Trailer