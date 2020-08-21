The newest Animal Crossing New Horizon patch fixes some holes
While we await the next big patch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the new features and events it’ll bring, Nintendo has released a small patch that fixes some annoying problems. Just a but of spring cleaning.
Probably the most annoying is that you’ll always be able to spot where you shining soil is, people have been losing it behind buildings and other locations where you can’t see it. There’s also some networking issues that may help a few people out.
Here’s the notes;
The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.4.2” in the upper-right corner of the title screen.
General updates
The following issues have been addressed:
- From Ver. 1.4.1:
- Fixed issue where the “sumo ring” would not display properly.
- From Ver. 1.4.0:
- Fixed issue where the game would shut down under certain conditions when dreaming.
- Fixed issue where shining soil would improperly appear behind buildings and other places.
- Fixed issue where specific message cards sent from animal residents the player is close friends with would not arrive in the player’s mailbox as intended.
- From Ver. 1.3.0:
- Changed the MTU when playing with others from 1364 to 1240 in order to investigate an issue where players cannot play with others in certain network environments.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
100%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response