The newest Animal Crossing New Horizon patch fixes some holes

While we await the next big patch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the new features and events it’ll bring, Nintendo has released a small patch that fixes some annoying problems. Just a but of spring cleaning.

Probably the most annoying is that you’ll always be able to spot where you shining soil is, people have been losing it behind buildings and other locations where you can’t see it. There’s also some networking issues that may help a few people out.

Here’s the notes;

The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.4.2” in the upper-right corner of the title screen.

General updates

The following issues have been addressed: