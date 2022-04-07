The N64’s Mario Golf tees off on Nintendo Switch Online next week

Nintendo has confirmed the next Nintendo 64 game to arrive for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers will be Mario Golf. The game will be released on April 15th.

First released in 1999 and developed by Camelot, some might say this is still the best Mario Golf title.

This leaves just Pokémon Snap and Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards as the remaining announced, but yet unreleased N64 games on the service.