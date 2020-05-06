The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion adds new story, returning characters, and Robocop

Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios have announced Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, the first ever story DLC for a Mortal Kombat game. The DLC will be released on every platform and is arriving on May 26th.

The story in Aftermath kicks off right after the end of the main game with Lui Kang now in control of rebuilding history. That is until Shang Tsung turns up suggesting that’s a bad idea. The story trailer is included below.

Aftermath not only adds new story content but also two returning classic fighters including Fujin and Sheeva. There’s also one guest fighter, Rocobop. That’s 1980s authentic Robocop, you know from the movies. They even got Peter Weller back to return for the role, he provides his likeness and his voice.

Even if you’re not interested in the Aftermath expansion, on the same day a free update for the game is going live adding a number of fan favourite features. New stages will be added include the Dead Pool and Soul Chamber. You’ll now be able to perform Stage Fatalities on them as they’re now being added to the game. Friendships are also back, one has Sub Zero serving up some icecream, another has Kano serving up a BBQ using his laser eye to heat it up. Lovely.

We don’t yet have local pricing for the Aftermath expansion, but you’ll be able to buy it separately, with the Kombat Pack, or if you’re yet to pick up Mortal Kombat 11 at all there’s a Kollection of everything.