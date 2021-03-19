The Monster Hunter Rise amiibo are now available to preorder in Australia
Nintendo has put up the promised Monster Hunter Rise amiibo for sale a week early. You can pre-purchase them now from the Australian My Nintendo Store.
The Magnamalo will set you back $34.95, the Palamute and Palico amiibo are $29.95. Nintendo says the estimated dispatch date is next Friday, March 26th. There’s a limit of 2 per My Nintendo Account.
Buying all of them puts you above the free shipping threshold. Who’s picking them up?
What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
50%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
They are a bit costly but still pre-ordered them … fml 😛
Preordered at the speed of light! They’re a bit more expensive than I was hoping but I can see it going out of stock quickly despite being on the My Nintendo store.