The LEGO Mario Kart sets expand with a new Luigi Kart
The official LEGO Instagram account has uploaded a teaser for a new LEGO Mario Kart set. Well, technically it’s a LEGO Luigi Kart set, featuring a taller Luigi sitting in a Mach 8 kart.
That’s all we have for now. The teaser doesn’t even show the entire kart, as it’s cut off in the video, but you can spot the huge Mach 8 wheels sitting next to the already released Mario Standard Kart set.
