The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindom Collector’s Edition, amiibo announced alongside new trailer

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 9, 2023

During this morning’s Nintendo Direct we got a fresh look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a huge new trailer. We’ll comb through that shortly, but alongside the trailer a Collector’s Edition and new amiibo was announced as well.

The Collector’s Edition includes a physical version of the game, an artbook with concept art, a Steelbook case, an Iconart steel poster and a set of four pin badges.

Preorders have started now, keep up to date with our bargain guide. All of The Legend of Zelda amiibo have also been restocked at various retailers – check that here.

Trailer

Screenshots

