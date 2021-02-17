751
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is coming to the Switch this July

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 18, 2021

While we wait for news of the Breath of the Wild sequel, which will come later in the year we’re getting treated to Skyward Sword in HD.

The game will retain its full motion controls from the Wii version released in 2011. You’ll also be able to play the game with just button controls if you want. The motion has been transferred to the right analog stick in handheld mode and on the Nintendo Switch Lite.

The game and some Master Sword themed Joy-Cons are out on July 16th.

